IPL 2020 | We could’ve taken the game deeper if not for Riyan Parag run-out, reveals Sairaj Bahutule

"He is a fantastic captain, a fantastic player as well. He had a good start, got some runs there. He is a guy who works on his game hard. I am sure in the coming games, he will make it count and score the runs for us. This game, we should have got those runs. It's obviously disappointing. The boys are hurting but the only way for us is up from here. We have 6 more games to go and we have to make sure we play good cricket in the coming games. We need to win at least 4 or 5 games in the remaining 6. We will try doing that," Bahutule said.