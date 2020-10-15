IPL 2020 | We could’ve taken the game deeper if not for Riyan Parag run-out, reveals Sairaj Bahutule

Today at 9:48 AM
Rajasthan Royals' spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has stated that the team could’ve avoided Riyan Parag’s dismal run-out and thus could have taken the game deeper. Bahutule has further showered his confidence on under-fire skipper Steve Smith and expected him to make a comeback.
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler did provide a very good start to the Rajasthan Royals’ run-chase, adding 37 runs in three overs, but that failed to mask the frailties that the team have found themselves in. Sanju Samson’s dismissal at a crucial stage, when the team still needed 65 runs in less than 9 overs, proved to be the final blow as Riyan Parag soon followed him to the hut after a horrible run call by Robin Uthappa. Bahutule pointed that out as the major game-changing moment.
"Well, I think partnerships were pretty important, the start we got through Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, we did not need to lose these many wickets and especially that run out of Riyan Parag. The most important part was the wicket of Stokes and the run-out was very crucial, we could have probably avoided that and if Sanju stayed at the wicket, we could have taken the game a bit deeper and got these runs," said Bahutule during the post-match press conference.
"This game we should have got these runs, it is disappointing, but there are six more games to go. I am sure the boys are hurting, we still have six matches left, we should look to win four-five matches from those and play some good cricket," he added.
Starting the season with 69 and 50 runs in the first two matches, Steve Smith has crossed the 10-run barrier only once in the next six matches, scoring 44 runs in total at an average of 7.32. That is a dismal performance, considering the team could afford only four overseas players in their playing XI. However, the Mumbaikar is of the opinion that Smith will come back to his usual form sooner than later. He has also added that the team will try to make a comeback by winning at least four-five from the remaining six group games.
"He is a fantastic captain, a fantastic player as well. He had a good start, got some runs there. He is a guy who works on his game hard. I am sure in the coming games, he will make it count and score the runs for us. This game, we should have got those runs. It's obviously disappointing. The boys are hurting but the only way for us is up from here. We have 6 more games to go and we have to make sure we play good cricket in the coming games. We need to win at least 4 or 5 games in the remaining 6. We will try doing that," Bahutule said.
