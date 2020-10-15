IPL 2020 | Think Shreyas Iyer is doing a superb job as a captain, reckons Simon Doull

Shreyas Iyer was appointed as the leader of the Delhi pack before the 2019 edition of IPL and he made a fantastic start to his captaincy career by taking Delhi to playoffs for the first time in 7 years. This season as well, having won six out of eight matches so far, Delhi Capitals have started from where they left off last season, topping the points table of IPL 2020 mid-way with 12 points. Rightly, Iyer has been praised, along with head coach Ricky Ponting, who also joined the setup last year, for bringing the transformation with a young Delhi side.