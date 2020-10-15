IPL 2020 | Think Shreyas Iyer is doing a superb job as a captain, reckons Simon Doull

Today at 5:52 PM
Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull has reckoned that Shreyas Iyer is doing a great job as the captain of Delhi, moving around the bowlers and leading from the front with his batting. He added that KL Rahul has not done the best job for KXIP as their captain, despite leading the scoring charts.
Shreyas Iyer was appointed as the leader of the Delhi pack before the 2019 edition of IPL and he made a fantastic start to his captaincy career by taking Delhi to playoffs for the first time in 7 years. This season as well, having won six out of eight matches so far, Delhi Capitals have started from where they left off last season, topping the points table of IPL 2020 mid-way with 12 points. Rightly, Iyer has been praised, along with head coach Ricky Ponting, who also joined the setup last year, for bringing the transformation with a young Delhi side.
Highlighting the same, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull picked Iyer as the best captain of IPL 2020 so far for doing a commendable job in leading Delhi Capitals from the front, being the most dependable batsmen in Delhi’s batting line-up, having scored 298 runs in 8 matches, and moving around his bowlers really well.
“Shreyas Iyer to me at the Delhi Capitals is still a young man learning his trade I know he’s a second-year into it but he’s getting great help from Ricky Ponting and I think he is doing a superb job. He’s moving his bowlers around nicely. He’s batting with some confidence and he is leading that team very well,” Simon Doull said in a video on Cricbuzz.
On the other end of the points-table lie KXIP, who have won just 1 match out of 7 they have played so far. KXIP skipper KL Rahul has been under the scanner for the dismal performance of the team. Doull reckoned that although Rahul has been great with the bat, leading the highest run-scorers chart with 387 runs, he has not done the job for his team as the captain.
“(KXIP)Started okay but they’ve had so many changes - guys coming in and guys coming out. KL Rahul hasn’t been able to get a settled lineup and he’s left the wrong guys to follow the death on certain occasions and I just don’t know whether he’d done the best job for that team apart from all the runs he’s scoring,” he said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.