IPL 2020 | RCB of 2020 the most balanced Bangalore side I’ve seen in a long time, opines Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle has opined that with the comeback of Morris, with an in-form opening pair and with AB keeping wickets, the RCB of 2020 is one of the balanced RCB sides that he has seen in a long time. He added that KXIP will realize that this RCB side is different from the one they met 20 days ago.

The last time Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab met each other was 20 days ago, when KXIP absolutely thrashed RCB in a one-sided encounter to win the game by 97 runs. RCB were bowled out for a score of 109 in 17 overs, as they choked while chasing a huge target of 207. However, things have drastically changed since then as RCB, having won 5 out of 7 matches, have been really close to finding their best XI with the comeback of Chris Morris and AB keeping the wickets to provide a good balance to the squad.

Celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle opined that KXIP will find this is a much better RCB side than the one they met last time as the current lineup of RCB is one of the best in a long, long time, according to him.

“I have often said this is one of the most balanced RCB sides I’ve seen in a long time especially with Morris back - Padikkal and Finch opening with AB keeping wickets. I think Kings will find this is a very very different side from the side they met 20 days ago,” Bhogle said in a match preview video on Cricbuzz.

Punjab, on the other hand, have struggled to get themselves over the line in the first half of IPL 2020, winning just one match out of 7 - sitting on the last spot on the points table. Bhogle reckoned that Punjab need a player to lead them from the front and turn the season around for them.

“I have a feeling that Punjab is a bit like those heavy guys at the back. They’ve just started to lose their grip and they’re being tugged in the opposite direction. So one guy at the back over there has to say sorry dude I’m not moving and yank them back. They need somebody to do that,” he added.

Kings XI will clash with RCB in Sharjah on Thursday in what will be the second game at the venue for both sides.