IPL 2020 | Playing for Mumbai Indians is a matter of pride for me, feels Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwary, who returned to the Mumbai Indians dressing room this season, has stated that playing for the franchise has always been a matter of pride and credited the team for making him the cricketer he is today. Tiwary has also called the franchise the best in the entire competition.
It was the summer of 2010 when Saurabh Tiwary took the IPL stage by storm, scoring 419 runs in 16 games for the Mumbai Indians, but the performance dipped thus after. He was later purchased by Rising Pune Supergiants and Delhi Daredevils but couldn’t do justice to his talent. Mumbai Indians, however, shared the trust in him, calling him back for the 2020 edition where he has already accumulated 63 runs from two games, with a 31-ball 42 being one of them. Tiwary is naturally ecstatic by the chance given to him and called it a matter of pride.
"Mumbai Indians have always supported me and provided me with the biggest platform. So, it feels good to be back here. They made me the cricketer I am today. I like to play for them because it is a matter of pride. No matter there are 8 teams in the IPL, but MI is number one amongst all the teams. MI is One Family in all aspects. My heart will always be with them,” Tiwary said in a video interview with Mumbai Indians’ official channel MI TV.
“I was with the MI for the 2008, 2009 season. I only got to play 1-2 games but they still invested in me. Then in 2010, I got the opportunity to play. Things clicked, and I’m still playing. 2010 was a dream season for me. We played well that season. I won the Emerging Player of the Year award and was hugely supported by the team, Sachin sir.”
After representing the team in the first two matches, in which his fitness level came under the scanner, Tiwary was later replaced by an effervescent Ishan Kishan who has done well to hang in there and deliver in an uncanny fashion.
