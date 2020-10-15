IPL 2020 | Playing for Mumbai Indians is a matter of pride for me, feels Saurabh Tiwary

It was the summer of 2010 when Saurabh Tiwary took the IPL stage by storm, scoring 419 runs in 16 games for the Mumbai Indians, but the performance dipped thus after. He was later purchased by Rising Pune Supergiants and Delhi Daredevils but couldn’t do justice to his talent. Mumbai Indians, however, shared the trust in him, calling him back for the 2020 edition where he has already accumulated 63 runs from two games, with a 31-ball 42 being one of them. Tiwary is naturally ecstatic by the chance given to him and called it a matter of pride.