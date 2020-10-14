IPL 2020 | No idea I bowled at 156kmph tonight; good to hear it, confesses Anrich Nortje

Today at 12:06 AM
On the back of a spell of 2/33, Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje has confessed that he had no idea that he bowled at 156 kmph against Jos Buttler but is quite happy to hear it. He also stated that Ryan Harris has helped the bowling unit in total before crediting Tushar Deshpande for his debut efforts.
While Delhi were struck back with the early wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane, which led them to be reduced to 10 for 2, the seasoned duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer ensured that the Capitals put up a competitive total of 161 for the loss of seven wickets. However, in the second innings, Jos Buttler got himself off to the perfect start alongside Ben Stokes.
Buttler welcomed the right-arm pacer with a massive six, over the long-on in an effortless manner. Taken back, Nortje lost his line and length, which was dispatched by the Englishman for two more boundaries in the over. However, the Proteas star had the last laugh when he sent back the English opener with a full delivery, at the speed of 155.2 kmph, which took the right-hander by surprise. After the win, Nortje confessed that he had no idea that he bowled at such a high pace in the game.
"No idea I bowled at 156ks tonight but good to hear it. Been feeling really good so it is nice to see some results. Jos played them really well. I thought I was a touch full. The first ball I didn't expect him to go. I thought it was best to stick to my strength: trying to hit the stumps and bowl fast,” said Nortje in the post-match presentation.
If that wicket wasn’t enough, his second spell ensured that Rajasthan’s hopes were dashed, when he picked up the wicket of well-set batsman Robin Uthappa, who had scored 32 off 27 deliveries. In the 18th over, he just conceded four runs, to give a cushion’s safety for both Rabada and Tushar Deshpande, who finished the game for Delhi. He also credited the debutant for his eagerness to learn from the stars before revealing that he nails those yorkers in the nets regularly.
“Maybe he was expecting something else, a short ball or something. We have got a good coach, and obviously working with KG and other fast bowlers. Tushar has been nailing the yorkers in the nets."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.