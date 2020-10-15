IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Statistical Preview

Second-placed Mumbai Indians will take on fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders in a repeat fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the first of which had gone in MI’s favour. After a strong start, while KKR now seem like a team without any clue, MI are getting stronger by the day.

Form Guide

Mumbai Indians - W W W W L

With four wins from the last five encounters, Mumbai Indians are by far one of the best teams in the competition and are placed only second to Delhi Capitals, who with one more game to their name, have 12 points so far. Mumbai historically have an advantage against the Kolkata-based franchise, whom they have beaten in 10 of their last 11 encounters. It is an intimidating stat - something that will give them moral ground when they take on the SRK-owned franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders - L W W L W

Three wins and two losses - that is Kolkata Knight Riders in the last five games. It is a fairly good run but the manner of which they won doesn’t really inspire any confidence. Both CSK and KXIP did the choke-job to perfection which helped KKR win against them but as they take on Mumbai, a franchise that also has Abu Dhabi as their home base, they will try to look at last year’s Russell-powered encounter as an inspiration and up their ante.

Key Batsmen

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma

Barring Deccan Chargers and Rising Pune Supergiant, the two already-defunct teams in the IPL, Rohit Sharma’s average of 47.6 against Kolkata Knight Riders is his highest amogst all sides. His only century in the Indian Premier League also came against the same franchise, which might have been due to his love affair with Eden Gardens. But then again Rohit Sharma has already scored an 80 against KKR in Abu Dhabi last time they met earlier this season. So things look quite pale for the Dinesh Karthik-owned franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has pushed himself in the same direction as most of the other openers have in this IPL, that starting slow and anchoring the innings but given KKR have many hard-hitters in the middle overs, he will have a big role to play tomorrow. Gill averages 61.7 in games that Knight Riders have won in IPL 2020, which makes him a valuable instrument in the KKR side.

Key Bowlers

Mumbai Indians - Trent Boult

It could have been Jasprit Bumrah, it could have been James Pattinson and also it could have been anyone. Rarely has every resource come good for a franchise in a competition and as a matter of fact, Boult’s six wickets in the powerplay is the same as the entire Kolkata unit. That says something about his early impact and MI will bank on the same in the KKR clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins hasn’t really turned up the way KKR would have wanted them to, especially his powerplay economy being in the north of 9 runs when they lose. His economy in the first six overs, however, shoots to 5.2 when the franchise wins, which speaks about his impact with the new ball. Should Cummins have a good day, stay assured, KKR will have their second win in 11 games against the Mumbai-based team.

Probable XI

KKR: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

When to Watch: Oct 16, 7.30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar (in India)