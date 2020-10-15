IPL 2020 | Let Chris Gayle open with Mayank Agarwal against RCB, urges Virender Sehwag

The duo have scored 724 runs, establishing themselves as the best opening pair in this year’s combination, with them accounting for most of their runs. However, with the middle-order not yet stepping up and their inconsistent show from the bowlers, Punjab have found themselves at the bottom of the table. With Chris Gayle now available for selection, former KXIP player Virender Sehwag urged the franchise to open with the West Indian and Mayank Agarwal. The two have opened the innings during their time with RCB.