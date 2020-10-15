IPL 2020 | If we get a couple of wins straight away, the tables can turn, claims Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer has stated that the team is hurt by the losses from positions they could win and stated that a couple of wins now can help them get back to winning ways. Jaffer has also added that Chris Gayle’s return to the side can help make a difference thanks to his high impact batting.

Kings XI Punjab have found themselves in a doldrum after a string of losses that have now made themselves favourites for the wooden spoon. From the last seven matches, the Ness Wadia-Preity Zinta-Mohit Burman-owned franchise have managed just one win, with them needing at least six wins in the last seven games so as to remain in contention for the direct play-offs spot. Wasim Jaffer, the team’s batting coach, admitted the same but believes that a couple of wins straight away might help them stay ahead of the curve.

"I think some close games that we lost. The games we lost against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Those close games can hurt you. I don't think we have played that badly. We need a little luck. I am hoping the tide will change. We have to stay positive. We have no time left. We have to win at least 6 out of 7 matches,” Jaffer told TimesofIndia.com.

“But I think if we get a couple of wins straight away, the tables can turn. Cricket is a funny game, anything can happen. We have talented players in our team. They can change the course of the game at any point of time.”

If one thing that has yielded the team maximum success this season has been the Karnataka batting duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. However, Glenn Maxwell has been an utter disappointment for the side, which means the side will bring in Chris Gayle as the overseas player while downing one of Rahul and Agarwal to the middle-order.

"We are missing him. He was supposed to play the last two or three games but he, unfortunately, suffered the upset stomach. He was hospitalised. He is fit now. Hopefully, for the next game, I can see him playing straight away," Jaffer said.

"Players like Gayle do make a difference. If he is in form, he can put a lot of fear among the bowlers and gives the team confidence. He can win a game on his own. He looks hungry when he bats", the KXIP's batting coach said.