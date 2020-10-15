IPL 2020 | Ben Stokes’ breakthrough was game-changer for DC, reveals Shikhar Dhawan

“I enjoyed being the captain. However, unfortunately, we lost Shreyas Iyer, hopefully, he is fine. I would like to thank all my teammates for supporting and responding to me, especially Ajinkya Rahane and Alex Carey. It was really good to see Tushar respond so calmly to my orders during the pressure situation. The way he got us the breakthrough of Ben Stokes, it was the game-changer for us,” he told Nortje after the game in a video posted by IPLT20.