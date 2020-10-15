IPL 2020 | Anrich Nortje's over to Buttler is the best cricket I have seen this entire IPL, reckons Joy Bhattacharjya

“You must be scared against fast bowling. You must be a good batsman to score against. We saw that today. This is international class. That’s why this is the best tournament in world cricket. If you are an Uthappa, your best years are behind you but your muscle memory is trying to find a way through. But you are up against the best bowlers in the world. Ashwin, Rabada, Nortje, you are up against them and that’s what makes this tournament best in the entire world. The game had small moments that made this one a terrific match.”