IPL 2020 | Anrich Nortje is a real fast bowler, can learn some technical stuff from him, reveals Kagiso Rabada

The South African and DC hot bowling combo of Rabada-Nortje again prospered as DC won a close game against RR, after which Rabada revealed that's there's a lot of technical stuff to learn from a pacy Anrich Nortje. Both Rabada and Nortje were critical to Delhi's win as they did well at the death.
After losing Rishabh Pant to injury and then Shimron Hetmyer due to team combination issues, Delhi Capitals, the top dogs in the tournament, were overcome by Mumbai Indians in the last game but not again as they out powered Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs by the sheer muscle of their bowling especially in the final five overs. Anrich Nortje was one of the stars in the win and his fast and furious bowling in the game attracted eyeballs. Not only he bowled fast but got crucial wickets of Jos Buttler and Robin Uthappa.
Speaking in the post-match presentation, DC pacer and purple cap holder, Kagiso Rabada stated that given the nature of the wicket, it was always going to be difficult to chase down the total. KG also reflected on bowling with his countryman Anrich Nortje, with whom he has formed a deadly combo in the IPL for his club.
"Just glad that we won. Stokes and Buttler got off to a great start but we knew it would get tough to bat if we used our line and length smartly along with the field settings. (On bowling with Nortje) We learn a lot from each other. He is a real fast bowler and I can learn some technical stuff from him. I have some experience which I can tell him about. It is good to chat," Rabada said in the post-match presentation.
Nortje's over against Jos Buttler was a major talking point in the game where he bowled very fast, clocking in mid 150s and also picking the wicket of Jos Buttler and later on, Robin Uthappa in the 18th over, which turned the game on its head. Rabada reflected on Nortje's pace and also debutante Tushar Deshpande.
"(On Nortje's 156kph delivery) It looks like that every game. Really happy for him but not happy for the batter. Maybe when we have a drink tonight he might slip a comment through. When we play we only think about the delivery and not about the speed gun. Deshpande is a youngster who has a lot of passion for the game. He has talent and hunger and it didn't look as if it was his first game. He has a lot of work to do and could be a real talent for India in the future."
