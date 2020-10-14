VIDEO | Nortje's cold 155kmph revenge serves for 'adventurous' Jos Buttler

Today at 10:20 PM
There is nothing more fascinating than a heated contest between the bat and the ball, and that was the case on display today as Nortje and Buttler clashed in an epic battle with the pacer having the final laugh. Butter was looking in red-hot-from, smashing Nortje with the ease of a magician.
If you are a Fast and Furious franchise fan and also happen to watch cricket, then keep a keen eye on South African and Delhi Capitals pacer, Anrich Nortje, because he can turn up the heat and start launching rockets on the 22 yards, befuddling batsmen and get your heart rate pulsating. That's the beauty of raw pace and what made the intimidating West Indies fast bowlers of the 70s and 80s or the Brett Lees, the Shoaib Akhtars, a memorable part of our cricketing folklore.
Pace excites like nothing else and Anrich Nortje testified that in the third over of the RR innings as he bowled at 148.3, 152.3, 152.1, 145.3, 156.2, 155.2 km/h in his first over. But as you know these modern-day batsmen don't flinch, especially, if it's a Jos Buttler, who adds salt to injury by scooping bowlers as he did against Nortje hitting back-to-back fours, taking his unconventional tricks out of the bag and dominating the pacer like a boss.
Having scored a six and two fours off the over, all felt Buttler would further humiliate the DC pacer, but then revenge is best served cold. On the final delivery of the over, with Buttler winning the exhilarating battle between unorthodox shots and raw pace, Nortje showed why pace is pace yaar. Despite getting scooped, the fast bowler didn't leave bowling full-lengths as he clocked a 155.1kph 'rocket' to uproot Jos Buttler's stumps, who, this time, tried going for a conventional shot but was way too slow. Even Brett Lee couldn't hold his excitement in the commentary box, as he jumped with glee as Nortje outpaced a slow Buttler.
