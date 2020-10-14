VIDEO | Jofra 'Superstar' Archer performs Bihu dance with Parag after making Shaw dance to his tunes

Jofra Archer is pure fun, he is the kind of player, a showman, a blockbuster character that people flock in the grounds for and pay a hefty sum to watch. He is the tribe that makes people fall in love with the very sport. Not only he is gifted as a cricketer, but he has this aura of coolness that helps him relate to the lovers of the game. Today again Jofra was at his theatrical best as he castled the stumps of Delhi Capitals opener, Prithvi Shaw, on the first ball of the game after which he shook a leg and celebrated the moment in the best possible manner with his Royals' teammates, more so, Riyan Parag.