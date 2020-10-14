VIDEO | Jofra 'Superstar' Archer performs Bihu dance with Parag after making Shaw dance to his tunes

Today at 8:13 PM
If there was this concept of spotlight in cricket, it would have incessantly followed Jofra Archer as he is a pure entertainer and today was seen shaking his leg, doing Bihu dance with Parag after dismissing Shaw. Even before the DC opener could get his eye in, he was dismissed on the first ball.
Jofra Archer is pure fun, he is the kind of player, a showman, a blockbuster character that people flock in the grounds for and pay a hefty sum to watch. He is the tribe that makes people fall in love with the very sport. Not only he is gifted as a cricketer, but he has this aura of coolness that helps him relate to the lovers of the game. Today again Jofra was at his theatrical best as he castled the stumps of Delhi Capitals opener, Prithvi Shaw, on the first ball of the game after which he shook a leg and celebrated the moment in the best possible manner with his Royals' teammates, more so, Riyan Parag.
So it's the first delivery of the game, even the fans are arranging their popcorn and drinks, and before they could even blink their eye, Jofra Archer, fully prepared to hog the limelight and stun batsmen, like he does all the time, bowls a peach of a delivery to Prithvi Shaw, whose back foot stays frozen in the crease and doesn't come in line with the delivery as Jofra jags the ball in to say hello to the stumps. Shaw's old-age problem again causes his downfall.
Jofra, delighted with the wicket, shakes his leg, and replicates Bihu dance steps, alongside Riyan Parag, who had celebrated similarly after helping Rajasthan win the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
