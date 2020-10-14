Three Punjab bets that can help you win big in their clash with Bangalore

Today at 4:50 PM
Coming on the back of two consecutive wins, Royal Challenger Bangalore will take on Kings XI Punjab, who have had a terrible season, in a bid to extend their good run. While RCB will want their skipper to lead them from the front, KXIP will hope their batting and bowling finally click together.
KXIP Top Batter - KL Rahul - @3.3
Form Guide
KL Rahul in IPL - 74, 11, 63,17, 69
Despite the terrible season that Punjab-based franchise is enduring in IPL 2020, Orange Cap holder KL Rahul doesn’t seem to stop scoring runs, having already scored 387 runs in 7 matches. He has got great support from Mayank Agarwal, who is just below Rahul on the top-scorers list and is a strong contender to be the best batsman for KXIP. But given that KXIP will be playing Chris Gayle against RCB, he will likely open alongside Rahul, shifting Mayank down the order to strengthen the brittle middle order. So, Rahul is very likely to be the best batsman for KXIP.
Kings XI Punjab Top Bowler - Mohammad Shami - @3.75
Form Guide
Mohammad Shami in IPL - 1/30, 1/40, 0/35, 1/36, 3/53
Having already taken 10 wickets in 7 matches, Shami has proved to be lethal with the new ball as well as the old ball, adjusting his length quite nicely according to the situation of the game. So far, he has been the go-to bowler for Rahul, who doesn’t have many options in the bowling department. In recent matches, Shami has been on the expensive side - partly due to the fact that his team has not done well. However, with the rhythm he has and the amount of confidence he has shown in his bowling, he likely to be the best bowler of KXIP.
Kings XI Punjab innings runs - 182.5 - @`1.89
Form Guide
KXIP in IPL - 162, 132, 178, 143, 223
Only once in their last five matches, they have been able to cross the score of 182, which was on the cement wicket of Sharjah against Rajasthan. However, things have drastically changed at the venue as the pitch has slowed down considerably, making it difficult for the batsmen to score freely. Hence, previously, where it was estimated that 400 runs would be a regular affair at Sharjah, it will now be difficult to score big runs there. Given that the bowling form of RCB bowlers has been pretty good in the recent past, it is highly likely that KXIP won’t be able to score more than 182 runs.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
Free to play sports betting, virtual games, teen patti and more. Completely free and with real prizes given every day.