Three Punjab bets that can help you win big in their clash with Bangalore

Having already taken 10 wickets in 7 matches, Shami has proved to be lethal with the new ball as well as the old ball, adjusting his length quite nicely according to the situation of the game. So far, he has been the go-to bowler for Rahul, who doesn’t have many options in the bowling department. In recent matches, Shami has been on the expensive side - partly due to the fact that his team has not done well. However, with the rhythm he has and the amount of confidence he has shown in his bowling, he likely to be the best bowler of KXIP.