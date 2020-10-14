Misbah-ul-Haq decides to quit his role as Pakistan's chief selector

Today at 12:53 PM
After a complete debacle in his dual role as Pakistan's chief selector and head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to leave the former role but will continue as the head coach. Recently, his role was under scanner from all quarters after Pakistan’s less than impressive performance in all formats.
Since taking over as Pakistan’s head coach and national chief selector alongside coaching Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, Misbah’s performances in all three departments have been terrible. That put him in a difficult situation as compared to when he was the head of the Cricket Improvement Committee and the call for his ouster was louder than ever.
After losing the Test series 1-0, Pakistan managed to level the T20 series 1-1 but none of the players really stood up as expected due to the Covid hiatus. But it was increasingly clear that Misbah was finding it daunting to deliver for which PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had revealed that there would be an extensive review of his performance.
ESPNcricinfo reported that the former Pakistan skipper will make the official announcement at 1.30 PM PKT via an online press conference from Lahore and more details are expected to come out from the boardroom soon.
More to follow....
