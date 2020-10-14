IPL 2020 | You can’t downplay the role of Ambati Rayudu in CSK’s win last night, reckons Harsha Bhogle

Today at 10:28 AM
Harsha Bhogle has stated that Ambati Rayudu played a very crucial role in Chennai’s resurgence last night as his partnership with Shane Watson helped them big-time. Bhogle has also added that Rayudu-Watson partnership in the middle allowed Dhoni and Jadeja to take their chances early on.
Since being roped in as a key player in the CSK unit back in 2018, Ambati Rayudu has done everything that’s been asked of him and then some more and eventually becoming the mainstay in the line-up. He had a crucial role to play in the 2018 Championship run and then backed that up with a decent performance in 2019 but come 2020, his role was under scanner. After recovering from a hamstring pull, he has done that once again, with his 34-ball 41 run innings helping CSK big-time.
Harsha Bhogle is of the opinion that MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja gave the perfect impetus in the middle-overs but that was solidified by the partnership between Rayudu and Watson in which the former played a big role. The celebrated commentator also added that Rayudu’s knock was one of the positives for the three-time champions.
“You can’t downplay the role of Ambati Rayudu. We talk about Jadeja and Curran - they both are flamboyant, they had great strike rates. But you can’t downplay the contribution of Watson and Rayudu. They put on around 81 runs in 11 overs which and because they did that, Dhoni and Jadeja could get there,” Bhogle said on Cricbuzz Live.
“So if you are Rayudu, you have to run hard between the wickets. However, that is not easy because you are playing with Shane Watson at the other end. That is one of the important factors to consider because he added that balance. It is one of the things that came right for Chennai.”
