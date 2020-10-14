IPL 2020 | You can’t downplay the role of Ambati Rayudu in CSK’s win last night, reckons Harsha Bhogle

Since being roped in as a key player in the CSK unit back in 2018, Ambati Rayudu has done everything that’s been asked of him and then some more and eventually becoming the mainstay in the line-up. He had a crucial role to play in the 2018 Championship run and then backed that up with a decent performance in 2019 but come 2020, his role was under scanner. After recovering from a hamstring pull, he has done that once again, with his 34-ball 41 run innings helping CSK big-time.