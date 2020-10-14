IPL 2020 | Will only get Shreyas Iyer’s medical scan tomorrow; his shoulder is moving, reveals Shikhar Dhawan

After winning the toss, a sane Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first but equally, it was met with Prithvi Shaw walking back for a golden duck. Experienced Ajinkya Rahane too didn’t quite add to the total, as they were reduced to 10/2. However, an 85-runs partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan ensured that they were right there in terms of runs scored, 95/3. While their run-rate dropped a bit, Axar Patel ’s late cameo of 7 runs took them to a total of 161 after their 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan got off to a contrasting start, racing off to 37 for the loss of just one wicket. However, from thereon, despite the show from Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson , their batting could not quite handle the heat from Delhi Capitals, as they eventually crashed to a 13-run defeat, which took Delhi to the top of the table. During the initial phase of the innings, there was a scare for the Capitals, as skipper Shreyas Iyer walked off with an injury.

Following the win, stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan revealed that the right-hander is able to move his shoulder but a proper report is yet to reveal the extent of his injury. He also credited their hot-paced bowling unit for the win, crediting the Saffer duo of Nortje-Rabada while also pointing out how Tushar Deshpande gelled well for them.

“He's in pain but his shoulder is moving. We'll get a proper report tomorrow. One moment it was quite even and to pick it back from there was a team effort. Was important we stayed positive as a team. Knew their batting isn't deep. Knew if we got their top-order we can get them. Everytime we want them to deliver they're delivering. Courage he showed, line and length he bowled was amazing (Deshpande). Have to keep the momentum. Long tournament. Will keep the process going,” said Dhawan in the post-match presentation.