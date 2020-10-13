IPL 2020 | We’re trying to break the second half into a mini tournament, reveals Dwayne Bravo

Today at 12:21 AM
Dwayne Bravo has stated that Chennai Super Kings are not looking too far ahead in the tournament, rather they want to break things down and take one step at a time. The all-rounder has also added that Shardul Thakur’s brilliant 19th over made it easy for him to bowl the final over.
With four points from seven points, Chennai Super Kings found themselves in a rather unusual situation ahead of the Hyderabad encounter but an all-round performance made things easier with the Chennai side securing their third win in a brilliant fashion. The win has kept their play-offs hopes alive with another four wins from the six games will ensure a berth, more or less. However, Dwayne Bravo, who played a crucial role in the encounter, stated that the team is not looking too far ahead.
“A total team effort. Defending a total of 167 is tricky, powerplay needs to be good. No panic. CSK was in this position before (in 2010). We’re trying to break it into a mini tournament. See how many we can win in the second half. We had a different gameplan today. Good that we tried something different and it worked. At the end of the day, both teams have to play on it and so who adapts better wins. We don’t think about the track that much,” Bravo told Star Sports in a post-match interview.
Although Bravo bowled the last over, the most crucial role in the death was actually played by Shardul Thakur who gave away just five runs in the 19th over to keep the run-chase in control. Shardul delivering and then Sam Curran managing to do what he did, helped the team massively - something Bravo was extremely appreciative of.
“I enjoy these moments of the game, especially the back end of it. I must give the whole credit to Shardul. His 19th over made it really easy for me. Rashid Khan can be a dangerous player to deal with. I’m no longer quick so I enjoy myself in the circle. Happy to contribute with the run out. Manish Pandey is a key player for them. I had a stint with him (Sam Curran) and his brother at Surrey. Really enjoyed playing with both of them. He has a lot of heart and character.”
