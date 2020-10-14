IPL 2020 | Want to bounce back after earlier loss against Mumbai, states Alex Carey

After the loss against Mumbai, which also was Alex Carey’s Delhi debut, the southpaw has stated that the team wants to bounce back strong against the Royals on Wednesday. The southpaw also revealed that the team is still striving to put on a full show for the entire game, despite their standing.

Following a thrilling start to their 2020 IPL season, the Delhi Capitals have only looked to up their ante, putting themselves ahead of the competition, with their nifty batting and aggressive bowling. Following an impressive stretch of games, the Delhi outfit, led by Shreyas Iyer fell down from the top of the table, after a stinging loss against Mumbai Indians, earlier in the week.

Just in the aftermath, the DC skipper also revealed that their No.1 wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant would miss the entire week. In his absence, it gives an opportunity to the Australian star Alex Carey to make inroads in the tournament, with his swashbuckling batting and confident wicketkeeping. Ahead of the game against RR, Carey stated that the entire team wants to bounce back with a win after their loss against Mumbai.

“To go back to Dubai stadium, we’ve played in that stadium well so far, so it is exciting to come around and almost start the tournament again, and hopefully we can continue our form. We want to bounce back from the other night against Mumbai, so it’s a great opportunity to come out and play with freedom and hopefully get the result we want,” Carey said, reported Hindustan Times.

However, the Australian was also wary of the challenges that the team would face in the tournament, on the back of a hot-streak of a start. While admitting that Delhi have had some outstanding performances from individuals, the southpaw admitted that the team is striving to put on a show as a team, for the entire 40 overs.

“You don’t want to peak too early in the tournament – I think we’ve seen glimpses of outstanding cricket, but to put a show for full 40 overs is something we’re still striving to do. And our players have at times scored runs, taken wickets, so we’re all in good form and its now about putting it together for the last seven games leading into the final,” he added.

With seven games still left for the franchise, they would be aiming to seal a spot in the top-two for the season, which would give them an extra chance going into the qualifier stage of the competition.

“So it’s an exciting period in the tournament, we’ve had a look at everyone, played at all the three grounds, so it’s going to be a good opportunity starting again,” he concluded.