IPL 2020 | Very happy to contribute with both bat and ball, states Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has stated that he was very happy essaying the role thrust on him and added that he was looking to hit the ball without any pre-planning. Jadeja has further added that the wicket was on the slower side so he was looking to bowl into the stumps rather than giving any room.

After the base was set by the top-order batsmen, Ravindra Jadeja handed some lusty blows to the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling unit with a 10-ball 25 alongside MS Dhoni who scored 21 off 13. The partnership allowed the CSK the downtime to have a crack with the ball in which the all-rounder also had a big role to play. Dismissing Jonny Bairstow, Jadeja pushed CSK behind early on and the middle-order job was complete when he took a fantastic catch to dismiss Kane Williamson. On being asked about his time last night, Jadeja was truly ecstatic and shared his happiness for contributing both with the bat and ball. "Very happy to contribute with both bat and ball. I was backing myself and I was only looking to see the ball and hit the ball without pre-planning. The wicket looks on the slower side so I was just looking to bowl into the stumps rather than give them room. "It is a difficult wicket for batsmen. I take great pleasure in my fielding, and whenever I field, I always look for a good run-out or a catch for the team," Jadeja said in the post-match presentation. Chennai Super Kings will next take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after enduring a 44-run loss last time around to the Shreyas Iyer-led side.