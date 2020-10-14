IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are going to qualify for playoffs, opines Graeme Swann

Today at 12:08 PM
Graeme Swann has opined that he supports Hyderabad to reach the playoffs because of Jonny Bairstow’s form and Rahul Tewatia’s 5 sixes made him back Rajasthan. He added that Rajasthan, having already lost four matches, will look to bounce back with the inclusion of Ben Stokes in the team.
The Indian Premier League 2020 has reached the mid-season, with all teams having played at least 7 games, and is starting the second half of the tournament, where the return fixtures will now take place. Now that everyone has witnessed all the teams go against each other at least, fans and cricket pundits have been picking their favourite teams to reach the playoff stage with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians looking good to make it to the playoffs.
However, at the bottom half of the table currently lie Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Kings XI Punjab. All teams have had their share of ups and downs in the first half of the tournament, and their fans will be hoping that the second half could bring change in form and fortunes.
Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann stated that he is a fan of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, and feels both teams can make it to the playoffs stage this season.
“I’m definitely going with Sunrisers Hyderabad cause Jonny Bairstow not only looks dapper with his ginger hair and the orange shirt, amazing, it shouldn’t go, but it does, but he’s also smashing it,” Swann said, while speaking on the Star Sports Cricket Connected Show.
“And my fourth team is going more with my heart than my head, Rajasthan Royals, Tewatia hit 5 sixes off that over and I fell for the Rajasthan Royals. They’ve lost all three games; they cannot get any worse. Ben Stokes is coming back. They are going to qualify.”
While SRH were beaten by 20 runs by CSK, but have managed to hold on to their position of fifth on the points table, RR on the other hand, are currently placed on the seventh spot.
