IPL 2020 | Speed bowlers like Jofra, Rabada and Nortje have had most success in IPL, reflects Steve Smith

"Disappointing. The wicket slowed up a bit as the game went on. We got off to a good start with Jos and Stokesy, then we lost a couple wickets and got another partnership between Stokesy and Sanju, then again lost wickets in clumps and on slow wickets it is hard to make up too many runs at the backend. We needed to take it a bit deeper from some of our batters and we were not able to do that. We thought we bowled well at the back end and restricted them to 160-odd, that was probably around par on this wicket. And the opening partnership got us ahead in the game but we couldn't extend those partnerships, boys were getting in and getting out, not going on to make 50 or 60," Smith asserted in the post-match presentation.