IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni likes to have options with bowlers at the death, insists Joy Bhattacharjya

Joy Bhattacharjya insisted that MS Dhoni likes to be in a situation in which he has options to move around, which was the case in the match against SRH, where Dhoni had 5 bowlers to choose from to bowl the last 2 overs. He pointed out that Dhoni operates his bowlers according to the dimensions of the ground and even though, Karn Sharma gave away 19 runs in his last over despite bowling to a favourable dimension of the ground, Dhoni knew that someone will stand up to perform when push comes to shove.