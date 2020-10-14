IPL 2020 | Bairstow and Warner’s wickets set the tone for CSK win, opines Deep Dasgupta

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a top-heavy team with Jonny Bairstow and David Warner scoring the bulk of the runs for them - both of them having already scored 280 and 284 runs respectively. But against CSK, both of them failed to fire putting pressure on the middle order, which eventually resulted in SRH being 20 runs short of the target. Bairstow did get a start, scoring 23 off 24 balls, but he couldn’t convert it into a match-winning innings as he was castled by Ravindra Jadeja, turning the match in favour of CSK.