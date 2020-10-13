VIDEO | Deepak Chahar gives epic reaction after Rashid Khan gets out twice on same ball

Deepak Chahar was stationed at long-on, and he didn’t see any of that. He positioned himself to take the catch comfortably and did that with utter perfection. It also meant SRH’s last hope with the bat being sent back to the dressing room and Chahar started celebrating. However, the moment he realised that the catch didn’t hold any meaning as the spinner was already dismissed hit wicket, he couldn’t control his laughter. He face-palmed instantly in an epic fashion as CSK romped to a 20-run win.