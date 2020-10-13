VIDEO | Deepak Chahar gives epic reaction after Rashid Khan gets out twice on same ball

Yesterday at 11:59 PM
Rashid Khan was the last hope for Sunrisers Hyderabad to salvage the game out of the precarious situation but hardly had anyone expected him to wrap up his innings in such a fashion. In order to hit Shardul Thakur for a long one, he stepped on his stumps before holing out to Deepak Chahar.
Scoring 11 runs off the first three balls he faced, Rashid Khan was primed to secure the 27 runs Sunrisers Hyderabad needed in the last two overs. However, things didn’t quite pan out the way he wanted to as Shardul Thakur pulled things back quite nicely, giving away just five runs in the first five deliveries of the 19th over and Rashid felt the pressure.
The Afghan spinner, who knows a thing or two about hitting big sixes, decided to take the Mumbaikar on. As Thakur bowled a low full toss, Rashid went deep into the crease to play a helicopter shot. While his ambition was alright, he made a mistake of pushing himself in the backward direction so much that his foot stepped onto the stumps. By that time, he, however, had played a lofted shot over long-on.
Deepak Chahar was stationed at long-on, and he didn’t see any of that. He positioned himself to take the catch comfortably and did that with utter perfection. It also meant SRH’s last hope with the bat being sent back to the dressing room and Chahar started celebrating. However, the moment he realised that the catch didn’t hold any meaning as the spinner was already dismissed hit wicket, he couldn’t control his laughter. He face-palmed instantly in an epic fashion as CSK romped to a 20-run win.
