Understanding IPL 2020 mid-season transfer dynamics

With the first half of the tournament being over - all the franchises having played their 7 matches out of 14 - a proposed mid-season transfer has begun from Tuesday. All the teams will be eyeing new recruits from other teams, who will return to their respective teams after the end of the season.

A fresh spin was added in the Indian Premier League structure in the 2018 edition of the league, where franchises were allowed to trade players mid-way into the tournament, taking a leaf out of football to introduce mid-season transfer, for the first time since its inception in 2008. Initially, a 12-day period was introduced to move players across franchises. This change, however, failed to make any substantial difference to the fortunes of the teams in the previous two seasons but will be extremely crucial this time around, given the restrictions imposed by the pandemic - the franchises will look to plug any holes in their lineup.

The mid-season transfer will also help players who failed to get into the starting lineup midway into the tournament to get a new lease of life with the new franchise. Given that a substantial part of the tournament is already over by the time mid-season transfer has arrived, it will help teams tweak around with their strategies to move further up in the points table, having already determined their key players. Interestingly, it will be the first time in IPL history that players will be allowed to go for a loan to other teams. None of the franchises used this option in the previous edition.

When will the mid-season transfer window open?

Since all the teams have completed their seven league matches, the window will open on Tuesday and will go on for the next five days.

What are the rules for mid-season transfer?

Only players who have played two or fewer matches for their respective franchises in the first half of IPL 2020 will be eligible for transfer. Both teams have to mutually agree on the deal. The player will only be loaned out to another franchise and would return to his original side at the end of the season. The original franchise will get a mutually agreed money from the receiving franchise which is not subject to the salary cap of the player. The first fifty percent of the loan fee will be paid within the first seven days of registration and the remainder within seven days of the final game. The loanee will also be disallowed to play against his original side in the return-leg fixture. All uncapped players are eligible for the transfer. Among the capped group, players who appeared in less than two games are eligible. This arrangement is available only for the remainder of the season and the loanee returns to his parent team next season.

Players eligible for mid-season transfer

Mumbai Indians: Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

Chennai Super Kings: KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals:Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Kings XI Punjab: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals: Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomroor, Shashank Singh, David Miller

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav

Recommended moves

Imran Tahir to KXIP

Imran Tahir doesn’t seem to be in Dhoni’s scheme of things as he is yet to make an appearance for the Chennai-based franchise. KXIP, on the other hand, has had a horror of a season and they desperately need to bolster their bowling with a spinner to complement Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammad Shami, who have been doing well in this season. Also, Mujeeb ur Rahman has looked ordinary so far and Tahir will be a perfect replacement for him.

Ajinkya Rahane to CSK

CSK seemed to have lost their touch, having won just 2 matches so far. With the exclusion of Suresh Raina, their middle order has failed to fill in his shoes and have repeatedly faltered. Ajinkya Rahane has failed to get opportunities at Delhi Capitals, making his debut in the last game as Rishabh Pant was injured. Hence, this move makes perfect sense as Rahane has all the attributes to provide strength to the CSK middle order and improve their miserable season.

Parthiv Patel to RR

Parthiv Patel was the highest run-scorer for RCB in the previous season, but he has been benched this season to give the opportunity to young Devdutt Padikkal. Padikkal, grabbing the opportunity with both hands, has performed exceptionally well in his debut season, leaving no chance for Parthiv’s comeback. RR, on the other hand, have been failed by their various opening pairs. Parthiv will make a terrific opening pair with Jos Buttler and will also provide the required consistency at the top. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has not looked quite smooth against the pacers, could be then dropped down the order in place of Mahipal Lomror, providing good depth to the team.