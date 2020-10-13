 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni turning the clock back to hit Natarajan for a 102-meter six

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    MS Dhoni's massive six

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni turning the clock back to hit Natarajan for a 102-meter six

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:36 PM

    MS Dhoni’s six-hitting prowess might have waned with the ages but whenever he does that, it is a sight to behold. Tonight, the Chennai Super Kings skipper was at his lethal best as he hit T Natarajan for a huge 102-meter six and that one shot was enough to leave the Twitterati in a celebratory mode.

    That's gone miles....

    Massive six from MSD!

    That one six.... Yessss! 

    Just MSD things!

    That's what Thala can do for the ball!

    He is gonna comeback harder i the coming games!

    Can sleep peacefuly tonight!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down