Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni turning the clock back to hit Natarajan for a 102-meter six

Today at 9:36 PM
MS Dhoni’s six-hitting prowess might have waned with the ages but whenever he does that, it is a sight to behold. Tonight, the Chennai Super Kings skipper was at his lethal best as he hit T Natarajan for a huge 102-meter six and that one shot was enough to leave the Twitterati in a celebratory mode.
That's gone miles....
Massive six from MSD!
#CSKvsSRH— MASTER UTKARSH YADAV (@utkarsh_harsh26) October 13, 2020
102 Meter SIX
• 4th Biggest Six in IPL 2020
• Biggest Six by CSK Batsman in 2020
Mahendra singh Dhoni 😎🔥@MSDhoni • #IPL2020 • #WhistlePodu#CSK #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/rncX7CElBs
That one six.... Yessss!
102m Longest Six By MS Dhoni!!!!🔥🔥🔥— Vicky 🔥 (@DevoteeOfDhoni) October 13, 2020
4th Longest Six Of IPL 2020!!!🔥💯#MSDhoni | #CSKvsSRH | #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/gyb2XUyF99
Thala @msdhoni Milestone Six 😱😱😱#CSKvsSRH #Master #CSK pic.twitter.com/r1mwVsYLiU— Er.$araVanA 🌠 (@Er__Svn) October 13, 2020
Just MSD things!
102 Meter SIX— R A K H I ™ (@rakhi_rockzz_) October 13, 2020
• 4th Biggest Six in IPL 2020
• Biggest Six by CSK Batsman in 2020
Mahendra singh Dhoni 😎@MSDhoni • • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/miTc14QURI
102 Meter SIX— 😎 Binu D Bloods 😎 👉CSK👈 (@BinuBloods) October 13, 2020
• 4th Biggest Six in IPL 2020
Mahendra singh Dhoni 😎🔥@MSDhoni • #IPL2020 • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/dKRVv8dfHU
That's what Thala can do for the ball!
102 Meter SIX— ViNiTh (@Vinith_Offl) October 13, 2020
• 4th Biggest Six in IPL 2020
• Biggest Six by CSK Batsman in 2020
Mahendra singh Dhoni 😎🔥@MSDhoni #IPL2020 #Dhoni #CSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/UyGUwfnazU
He is gonna comeback harder i the coming games!
Thala @msdhoni Milestone Six 😱😱😱#CSKvsSRH #Master #CSK pic.twitter.com/8aGg5vKaps— ⚔️நிஷாந்த்_🇻🇫🇨⚔️ ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@Itz_Nishii) October 13, 2020
Can sleep peacefuly tonight!
Ahh okka six chalanna thanks @msdhoni— 🌠 (@rohit_Takkari_) October 13, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.