Twitter reacts to ‘angry’ MS Dhoni ‘bullying’ Paul Reiffel to change his decision at the last moment

In the last couple of editions, we have seen MS Dhoni losing his cool many a time and that resulted in many unsavoury situations. In one such instance today, the skipper bullied Paul Reiffel to change his decision to a dot ball after the umpire had almost extended his arms to call the ball a wide.
MR.Cool just turned out to be hot there!!
October 13, 2020
Other side of THALA
Dhoni to umpire : main ye(wide ka signal) kr leta hoon aap dream 11 pe team bna lo.😁😜😅😋😍🎉#CSKvsSRH #CSK #Dhoni #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/NUcr7Udt7J— Anil_kumar (@ManiyaAnilKumar) October 13, 2020
So what’s the Third umpire has power for overrule a wide which was threatened by #Dhoni #UnacademyAskTheExperts— GOAT 🐐 (@NARAYANARAO17) October 13, 2020
Don't mess with MSD! Hahaha
Point entante dhoni frustrate avadam entha thappo umpire decision halfway change cheyadam kuda anthe thappu gaa andulo okadine anatam enduku ani— RK 🇮🇳 (@RKTwts) October 13, 2020
That look from Dhoni changed entire thing there! :D:D:D:D:D
happy to see warner dint come to fight as dhoni did last year against rajasthan...we know him as a captain cool not as a captain umpire..he cant bully the umpire...and worst umpiring— sudeep tuppad (@sudeep_tuppad) October 13, 2020
How can you bully an Umpire MS Dhoni ?— BS 🇮🇳 (@Ahmadbilal111) October 13, 2020
This is real Dhoni??
waiting for dhoni fans to put some music into the video where he's bullying the umpire— shivam mavi fc (@iam_riteish) October 13, 2020
Massssss!
Dhoni just expressed his disappoitments ,is it Dhoni's fault that the umpire backed out at the last moment..?— You_are_not_good_looking_but_i 👅💁♂️ (@_am________) October 13, 2020
