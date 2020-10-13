 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to ‘angry’ MS Dhoni ‘bullying’ Paul Reiffel to change his decision at the last moment

    MS Dhoni angry on Umpire

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:42 PM

    In the last couple of editions, we have seen MS Dhoni losing his cool many a time and that resulted in many unsavoury situations. In one such instance today, the skipper bullied Paul Reiffel to change his decision to a dot ball after the umpire had almost extended his arms to call the ball a wide.

    MR.Cool just turned out to be hot there!!

    Other side of THALA

    Don't mess with MSD! Hahaha

    That look from Dhoni changed entire thing there! :D:D:D:D:D

    This is real Dhoni??

    Massssss!

