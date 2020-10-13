Reports | Rishabh Pant diagnosed with Grade 1 tear, likely to miss few matches

According to reports, Rishabh Pant has been diagnosed with Grade 1 tear, which was earlier believed to be a hamstring pull, and is likely to miss few more matches for Delhi Capitals. This comes as a huge blow to the franchisee, who earlier had to let go Amit Mishra due to finger injury.

Although Delhi Capitals have had a dream run, losing just two matches in the 7 matches they have played so far, but their struggle with injured players doesn’t seem to end as it has been reported that wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has suffered a Grade 1 tear and is likely to miss more than a couple of games after already missing the game against Mumbai.

In his last match against Rajasthan, Pant limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron's bat at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Before that, he was seen struggling with reaching the wickets for the throws from the deep as well. But it started with a sprint towards mid-wicket to stop a quick single earlier in the innings. While DC skipper Shreyas Iyer had said he was not sure about Pant's availability after the game against Mumbai Indians, the DC management had called it soreness due to a hamstring pull.

However, according to reports, Pant has suffered a Grade 1 tear, which was earlier thought to be a hamstring pull.

"He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly," a DC official said as reported by ANI.

Earlier on Monday, ANI had reported that DC had requested the IPL authorities for a replacement for fast bowler Ishant Sharma after he was ruled out of the tournament.

Before that, leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the IPL as he hurt the ring finger on his bowling hand, trying to pick a return catch off Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana's bat. In the end, he was ruled out of the tournament and had to undergo surgery. There have also been other injury scares as well with Ravichandran Ashwin hurting his shoulder during the first game of the tournament. Fortunately, it was not anything serious and the spinner was back in the team post-recovery.