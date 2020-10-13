IPL 2020 | Would bring Imran Tahir in CSK’s playing XI for Dwayne Bravo, opines Brad Hogg

Today at 6:11 PM
Brad Hogg, on his YouTube channel, has opined that he would want CSK to bring in the leg-spinner Imran Tahir in the playing XI against SRH instead of Dwayne Bravo. In the batting department, Hogg suggests that CSK should send in English all-rounder Sam Curran at No.3, which would help them.
Chennai’s IPL season thus far has been a rather rotten bag. Barring the success they had against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, their batting unit has faced the frailties of their own, with a poor start sometimes or a poor finish the other times. Similarly, their bowling department too has seen a shift, so unlike them in the IPL history. Last season, during the middle-overs, CSK had one of the most successful phases, where they picked up at least two wickets every game.
However, this season, in the absence of their Saffer Imran Tahir, the three-time IPL champions are reduced to nothing more than just run-restrictors. On top of that, despite the presence of Dwayne Bravo, their death-overs bowling has taken a toll, leaking as much 70 runs in the last four overs against RCB. Former KKR spinner-turned expert, Brad Hogg has opined that CSK should bring in the experienced Tahir to replace Dwayne Bravo in the setup while crediting debutant Jagadeesan’s efforts.
“I will bring in Tahir instead of Bravo. Sorry Bravo, you are one of my favourites but you need more spin in your line-up if you are going to make inroads going forward. I will keep Jagadeeshan in the team as well. It is great to see an up and coming cricketer from Tamil Nadu playing for the Chennai Super Kings,” Hogg said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, reported HT.
Following that, Hogg also expressed that the 2019-runners up should be looking at utilising their English all-rounder Sam Curran up the order, at No.3 In the southpaw Suresh Raina’s absence, the franchise have used their Indian star Ambati Rayudu at the position, which makes them a heavy right-handed batting unit.
“I would bring Sam Curran from the lower order up to No.3. That left-hander would break all the right-handers that you have got at the top of the order. And he can also play with a little bit of freedom as he has done with a lot of T20 franchises around the world as well as England,” Hogg added.
