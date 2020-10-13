IPL 2020 | Would bring Imran Tahir in CSK’s playing XI for Dwayne Bravo, opines Brad Hogg

Chennai’s IPL season thus far has been a rather rotten bag. Barring the success they had against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, their batting unit has faced the frailties of their own, with a poor start sometimes or a poor finish the other times. Similarly, their bowling department too has seen a shift, so unlike them in the IPL history. Last season, during the middle-overs, CSK had one of the most successful phases, where they picked up at least two wickets every game.