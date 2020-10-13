IPL 2020 | Think we needed an extra batter, reckons David Warner

Yesterday at 11:38 PM
David Warner, who got out early on 9 against CSK, reckoned that his team could have easily chased the target with one extra batter and will choose the team after monitoring the wicket closely. He added that he, along with the team, is looking forward to challenging the top teams in the coming games.
Faf du Plessis’s 38-ball 42 combined with Ambati Rayudu’s 34-ball 41 helped Chennai reach the score of 167 after they were 44 for 2 in the powerplay. Interestingly, Sam Curran was sent to open the innings, scoring 21-ball 31. Sandeep Sharma was the star with the ball for SRH, taking 2 wickets for 19 runs.
In reply, SRH lost the wickets of David Warner and Manish Pandey early to find themselves on 40/2 at the end of the powerplay. Kane Williamson then tried to anchor the innings but wickets kept falling at the other end and in the end, he got dismissed on 39-ball 57, failing to take his team over the ropes. Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, scalping 2 wickets for 25 runs.
David Warner pointed out that his team needed an extra bowler, but opined that the total was within their reach. He added that SRH would closely monitor the wickets in the upcoming games and choose the playing eleven accordingly.
“The wicket was on the slower side, I think we needed an extra batter. We tried to take it deep. You got one big boundary, so it's not easy. We have to go back to the drawing board and work on few areas. I thought 160 was the right total to go after, but anything above that was always going to be difficult. Having 6-7 bowlers in the team helps,” Warner said in the post-match interview.
“It's difficult to play against bowlers who can swing the ball. There's always a challenge in the powerplay, but you have to take on the bowlers. We need to monitor the wickets in the upcoming games and select the team accordingly. Things (in the points table) are always congested in the middle. You got to beat the best teams, to make it to the top. We'll be facing the top teams in the next few days, so I'm up for the challenge and so are the other guys.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- David Warner
- Ambati Rayudu
- Shane Watson
- Jonny Bairstow
- Sandeep Sharma
- Sam Curran
- Ms Dhoni
- Kane Williamson
- Ipl 2020
- Indian Premier League
- Chennai Super Kings
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.