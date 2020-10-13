IPL 2020 | Sample collection of players started in the UAE, states NADA

After a delay, NADA finally commenced sample collection of players participating in the IPL 2020. There was a delay as the officials were awaiting clearance from the central government authorities for its dope control officers (DCOs) to travel to the UAE. They were slated to travel to UAE in the second week of September itself but were pending approval from the ministry of external affairs. Notably, the first few DCOs were scheduled to visit as early as September 12.