IPL 2020 | Sample collection of players started in the UAE, states NADA

Today at 11:56 AM
The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Monday announced that it has started sample collection of players in UAE in the ongoing edition of the IPL. After postponement for many months, owing to novel Coronavirus, the 13th edition of the lucrative league kick-started on September 19.
After a delay, NADA finally commenced sample collection of players participating in the IPL 2020. There was a delay as the officials were awaiting clearance from the central government authorities for its dope control officers (DCOs) to travel to the UAE. They were slated to travel to UAE in the second week of September itself but were pending approval from the ministry of external affairs. Notably, the first few DCOs were scheduled to visit as early as September 12.
The 2020 IPL kickstarted from September 19 in the UAE and is currently being played across three venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah after staging the tourney it India wasn't possible due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. The 13th edition of the cash-rich league will conclude on November 10.
“NADA India had engaged sample collection personnel in Dubai for dope testing of cricketers participating in IPL 2020. We have already commenced dope testing on Indian as well as International cricketers participating in IPL,” NADA tweeted from its official handle.
Only last year did BCCI and Indian cricketers came under NADA’s ambit. And from then onwards, NADA has deputed its DCOs at domestic and international matches for sample collection. The doping agency, in all likelihoods, will send samples for testing at the WADA-accredited lab in Doha
