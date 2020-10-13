IPL 2020 | RCB’s team composition looks very good with Chris Morris, proclaims Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar, following two consecutive victories for the Red and Gold, has proclaimed that RCB’s team composition looks very good with the return of Chris Morris in the setup. The all-rounder also stated that the plan for him was to keep it simple and hit the hard length on a turning wicket.

Two crucial games in three days for Royal Challengers Bangalore - Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders - stood between them at fourth and climbing to a third place. While they got past the CSK hurdle easily, making it two consecutive wins against their rivals, the game against KKR stood between them and equalling Mumbai’s points tally of 10. RCB got off to a perfect start, with 67 runs for the opening wicket. However, it was the finishing from AB de Villiers, which got them to a match-winning total of 194.

In the second innings, on the back of an impressive display from Washington Sundar, who picked up two wickets, conceding just 20 runs on a small Sharjah ground, they reduced KKR batsmen to just 112 runs, winning by 82 runs. Following the win, Sundar proclaimed that RCB’s team composition looked very good with the addition of Chris Morris.

The Proteas all-rounder missed the start of the tournament, owing to slight discomfort, before making the comeback from the bench against CSK, where he picked up two wickets. With his inclusion, RCB have stamped their authority on the tournament, with two straight wins. Alongside that, the Tamil Nadu man also heaped praises on another Proteas star, AB de Villiers, who scored a 33-ball-73 on a sluggish surface, where the rest struggled.

“The way AB batted literally made a difference, we thought 160 was a good score but AB just cleared the boundary with ease. He would have cleared any boundary yesterday, he was in such a form. Team composition looks very good with Chris Morris, last two games he won the game for us. Hopefully, he can do a lot in the future for RCB. We playing six bowlers made a lot of difference. Winning by 80 runs against KKR was a good boost for us. Hopefully, we can take it deep into the tournament,” said Washington Sundar in the post-match press conference.

One of RCB’s key issues before the game was their inability to handle West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell. However, even in a small ground as Sharjah, they had the plans right in place for the dangerous all-rounder, who smashed the ball straight to the fielder, leaving too much for the others to follow. The off-spinner admitted that it was a plan from him to keep it simple and hit the hard length, on the back of which he picked up 2/20.

"I think I have been just wanting to keep it simple and hit the hard length. Didn’t want to experiment too many things because we are playing in Sharjah. We did plan a lot for Russell. Ya, we knew that we would get a lot of assistance for spinners in the middle half of the tournament. Pitch did slow down a bit, before the game as well, we knew it was going to become slower,” he added.