IPL 2020 | Purple and Orange Cap is an eye-wash, insists Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has insisted that the numbers do not matter and winning Purple or Orange Cap in IPL is inconsequential in the larger context unless a player executes his role perfectly in crunch situations. He added that players should play according to the situation of the match.
Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t have a dream start to IPL 2020 as he injured himself in the first match for the franchise itself after bowling just 2 overs, taking 2 wickets for 2 runs in the first match. Interestingly, he had moved to Delhi hoping to make his return to the national side and has so far justified his decision with good bowling performances.
While answering to a fan's query about whether strike-rates are over-rated and all the statistical inputs at times are over-hyped or not on his Youtube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin insisted that numbers don’t matter. He added that the Purple and Orange cap is not a true judge of one’s performances.
"Such numbers don't matter. Purple and Orange Cap is an eye-wash. It's about contributing towards victory, playing your roles (in victory)," Ashwin said on his YouTube Channel.
Ashwin then went on to explain that numbers are just for analysis and players should be judged on how he performs in crunch situations.
"If you are nine wickets down with 10 runs to get and you might end up playing a defensive shot off the fifth ball of the 19th over. It is as per the need of the team. This is just for analysis," Ashwin said while discussing with South African national team's performance analyst Prasanna Agoram.
Ashwin also added that analysis, criticism, and praise go hand in hand with the sport and there is no point in mixing it with the entertainment of the sport.
