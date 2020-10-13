IPL 2020 | My role in IPL changes probably for most games, reveals Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell, who has failed so far for KXIP, revealed that his role in the IPL changes constantly in almost every game as opposed to his role in the Australian team, which is very clear. He added that he has limited opportunities to bat this season and is learning to bat down the order.

After having overcome his mental health issues, Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell has been doing pretty well in international cricket in the recent past. In fact, the 31-year-old Kings XI Punjab batsman came to the IPL on the back of a successful tour of England, where he smashed a 90-ball 108 batting at number seven to script a memorable series-winning run chase alongside Alex Carey. However, he has not enjoyed the same success in IPL, failing to bring his international form, scoring just 58 runs at 14.50 in seven games so far.

Maxwell pointed out that his failure in the league can be attributed to frequent changes in his role, which has been very clear to him when playing for his country.

"I probably would not (compare IPL and Australia career). The way I have played international cricket, it has been more of a clearer role. I know exactly how the guys will bat around me," Maxwell said as quoted by TOI.

"My role in IPL changes probably for most games. In IPL, a lot of teams change their sides a lot. In the Australian set-up, we have the same eleven for most of the games, we all know our roles really well."

Due to his exploits for Australia, Maxwell has always been sought after in the IPL and most recently KXIP bought him back by paying a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at the auction. He stated that the Punjab-based franchise is close to finding their best XI and insisted that there has been no lack of hard work.

"When you are only together for two months in the year with IPL, there is going to be chopping and changing. You are always looking for that right team balance. The team you pick at the start of the tournament might not have the balance you think as you progress. We feel we are getting closer to that (team balance). I have had different experiences (in the IPL) where I have not quite performed to the level people expect but there has been no lack of trying, (or) putting the effort in training," the Victorian said.

With the top-four facing most of the balls, Maxwell felt that he has not got enough time in the middle to make an impact.

"With the way the team is set up, there is no position there for me. As I said, my role at the moment is to put the icing on the cake and help our guys in the top four. There have been limited opportunities for me to bat. It has been a learning experience for sure...it is nice to be able to challenge myself with something different. I certainly have not been too hard on myself for my result in this tournament," Maxwell added.