IPL 2020 | CSK really need to change their batting approach against SRH, opines Aakash Chopra

Ahead of the crucial encounter between CSK and SRH, Aakash Chopra has opined that three-time IPL champions need to change their batting approach if they need results. In the bowling department, Chopra hinted that CSK could bring in either of Hazlewood or Tahir to change things up.

CSK go into this contest, on the back of just one win in their last five games. Ever since MS Dhoni’s men won their first game against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, they have hit the rock-bottom finding themselves at the bottom of the IPL table before a resurrection win against KXIP propelled them two places up. Since that win, the Men in Yellow have lost two games in-a-row against RCB and KKR.

One common theme in all their losses is their batting approach, which has been a talking point in the tournament. Following another loss in the series, MS Dhoni himself came out and quashed their batting approach to a run-chase. On a similar line, former Indian opener-now-turned cricket expert, Aakash Chopra has opined that CSK really needs a change to their batting approach, which has cost them games this season.

“See I have got a couple of things. The only thing CSK would need to change is, their approach towards batting while chasing. When you have someone like Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, batting at No.11, you have a deep batting unit. But what they really need to change is their approach towards the chase and not personnel,” said Chopra in ESPNCricinfo’s preview video for the game.

In the bowling department too, he commented that the three-time IPL champions might be looking to strengthen their death over bowling, bringing in Josh Hazlewood or Imran Tahir for the southpaw all-rounder Sam Curran. While Tahir, who finished as their leading wicket-taker last season hasn’t yet played a game, the Australian pacer played the game against DC, where he went wicketless.

“Well, it’s a thought that is entertaining (utilizing Chahar in the death overs) but has he really been in good form? We have seen him better in the past, so I wouldn’t think that MS Dhoni would want to give him in the death overs. I think they can utilize someone like Josh Hazlewood or Imran Tahir in the bowling unit. But if they don’t, they should go with the same approach with Thakur and Bravo,” he added.

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta too weighed in, adding that CSK’s bowling department needs a firing Deepak Chahar in the powerplay.

“You can always look at someone like Hazlewood. Bowling hasn’t been that big an issue for them unlike their batting. Deepak Chahar’s role in the powerplay has been reduced, he hasn’t picked up wickets thus far in the tournament, which is a worry.”