VIDEO | AB de Villiers’ 'massive' six forces Sharjah traffic to slow down

After getting a boundary-smashing the stumps at the other end, AB de Villiers didn’t look quite satisfied. That’s where we got to see the other version of de Villiers - against Kamlesh Nagarkoti, with the Proteas man smashing a delivery that crashed into two moving cars after clearing the ground.
After the end of 13th over, RCB were still at 99/1, needing that push from the duo of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. While the RCB skipper found it tough, struggling in the slow and sluggish conditions of Sharjah, his partner at the other end, de Villiers showed a contrasting style of batting. A boundary off Prasidh Krishna just kick-started things for him before two overs of a lull where there were no boundaries for the Men in Red and Gold, where they could only get 12 runs.
Everything changed immediately, when the rookie bowler, Kamlesh Nagarkoti walked out to bowl against two of the most experienced players in the IPL. Two sixes, that arguably changed the complexion of the game. The first of it was a cross-batted swipe, which cleared the mid-wicket boundary into the famous Sharjah road, where one of MS Dhoni’s sixes had landed.
While in that match, there were no passing cars, here when the Proteas star smashed the leather off the ball, there were two cars in the middle of the road. His shot found it’s way out of the ground, into the street where it hit both the cars in stunning fashion. We have all seen the ball crashing into a parking lot but this was live-traffic, which made it I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E.
Watch the video here:
