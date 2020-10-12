Twitter reacts to AB ‘powerful’ de Villiers score a boundary after ball smashes stump

Today at 9:03 PM
You have seen it happen before but every time, it almost results in the ball slowing down going straight to the mid-on or mid-off fielder but this is AB de Villiers. The Proteas’ star smacked the leather of the ball, which in turn smashed the stumps before beating two fielders for a boundary.
After losing their opener Aaron Finch, who had scored 47 runs off 37 deliveries, with four boundaries and one six, he lost his middle stump to an excellent delivery from Prasidh Krishna. Immediately after the dismissal, the Proteas star AB de Villiers walked out to the park, joining hands with his skipper Virat Kohli, who was batting on 11 off 14 deliveries on a slightly sluggish pitch in Sharjah.
In his very first ball, the right-hander walked down the park, getting a thick inside-edge to mid-wicket for no run. It didn’t change the next delivery, as another shot of de Villiers found the fielder. Until then, in the over, the right-arm Karnataka pacer had only conceded four runs while picking up the wicket of Finch. However, he still had two more deliveries before the end of the over.
There came in de Villiers, who walked the ground yet again, smashing the bowler straight down the ground, uprooting the stump, lighting the zing-bails before the ball flew across the mid-off despite a diving attempt from Pat Cummins eventually racing Kamlesh Nagarkoti for a scintillating boundary. There was so much power in that shot, it raced away to the boundary but had the bowler got a touch, it would have been curtains for Virat Kohli, a hint of luck.
Here is how Twitter reacted to de Villiers’ powerful shot:
October 12, 2020
Ab de Villiers hit the ball so hard that it raced away for four at covers even after hitting the wicket at non- strikers end.#RCBvKKR#KKRvRCB #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/Gt5F3sfG5R— K_witter (@Kislay2001) October 12, 2020
Always gets butterflies in my stomach when @ABdeVilliers17 bats 🐐😩#KKRvRCB #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— StanEnriquer (@StanEnriquer) October 12, 2020
Now that's a crazy shot from AB de Villiers 🤯— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 12, 2020
Even the ball is singing his tunes today, ready for the storm?#IPL2020
That must be the most strangest boundary for @ABdeVilliers17 #RCBVsKKR #IPL2020— Chakra Pani (@paani27) October 12, 2020
AB De Villiers hits a 4 that’s deflected off the stumps at the non-strikers end! 😳 #IPL2020— ⚡️ Karl Seed ⚡️ (@KarlSeed29_PNE) October 12, 2020
