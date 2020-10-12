 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Aaron Finch yelling ‘expletive’ after Andre Russell foxes him

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Aaron Finch during match 28 of IPL 2020

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to Aaron Finch yelling ‘expletive’ after Andre Russell foxes him

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:33 PM

    After winning the toss, RCB’s skipper Virat Kohli was hopeful of his Australian opener Finch coming to form on a small ground in Sharjah. While the right-hander did hit a few boundaries, he struggled later on, including yelling an expletive when Andre Russell foxed him with a slower bouncer.

    It was clear what the bowlers were going to do against the right-handed opener, Aaron Finch, to get the ball to swing back into him. However, it was shocking to see KKR not attacking the channel early on, with Pat Cummins and Prasidh Krishna opening the bowling. In just the second over, the right-hander attacked the Indian bowler, with a six outside the small Sharjah stadium. However, in reply, Krishna peppered the RCB opener with a barrage of bouncers before he sprinted to the other end. 

    The plans were clear, KKR were not targeting the middle-stump, they were targeting his visor, an area equally weak for the Australian. Despite it being a risky ploy on a smaller ground, KKR bowlers bowled it to perfection until then, with the Karnataka pacer taking the responsibility. In the sixth over of the powerplay, Dinesh Karthik unleashed the Windies all-rounder Andre Russell to attack his weaker side. 

    After a slower delivery early on, Russell’s plan was clear as daylight - to achieve both the short-delivery length while cutting down on the pace. It was in the fourth delivery of the over when things started getting heated between the two - with the KKR all-rounder foxing the right-handed with a brilliant ‘slower’ delivery. In equal measures, it was met by an aww followed by the ‘b’ word to round it up. Classical Finch after being foxed. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down