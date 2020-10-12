Twitter reacts to Aaron Finch yelling ‘expletive’ after Andre Russell foxes him

It was clear what the bowlers were going to do against the right-handed opener, Aaron Finch, to get the ball to swing back into him. However, it was shocking to see KKR not attacking the channel early on, with Pat Cummins and Prasidh Krishna opening the bowling. In just the second over, the right-hander attacked the Indian bowler, with a six outside the small Sharjah stadium. However, in reply, Krishna peppered the RCB opener with a barrage of bouncers before he sprinted to the other end.