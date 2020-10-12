Twitter reacts to Aaron Finch yelling ‘expletive’ after Andre Russell foxes him

Today at 8:33 PM
After winning the toss, RCB’s skipper Virat Kohli was hopeful of his Australian opener Finch coming to form on a small ground in Sharjah. While the right-hander did hit a few boundaries, he struggled later on, including yelling an expletive when Andre Russell foxed him with a slower bouncer.
It was clear what the bowlers were going to do against the right-handed opener, Aaron Finch, to get the ball to swing back into him. However, it was shocking to see KKR not attacking the channel early on, with Pat Cummins and Prasidh Krishna opening the bowling. In just the second over, the right-hander attacked the Indian bowler, with a six outside the small Sharjah stadium. However, in reply, Krishna peppered the RCB opener with a barrage of bouncers before he sprinted to the other end.
The plans were clear, KKR were not targeting the middle-stump, they were targeting his visor, an area equally weak for the Australian. Despite it being a risky ploy on a smaller ground, KKR bowlers bowled it to perfection until then, with the Karnataka pacer taking the responsibility. In the sixth over of the powerplay, Dinesh Karthik unleashed the Windies all-rounder Andre Russell to attack his weaker side.
After a slower delivery early on, Russell’s plan was clear as daylight - to achieve both the short-delivery length while cutting down on the pace. It was in the fourth delivery of the over when things started getting heated between the two - with the KKR all-rounder foxing the right-handed with a brilliant ‘slower’ delivery. In equal measures, it was met by an aww followed by the ‘b’ word to round it up. Classical Finch after being foxed.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
October 12, 2020
Finch calling someone else a bastard is so ironic 🙂— Sabeeha's cricket blog 🏏 (@SabeehaMajid) October 12, 2020
"Awww, ya bastard"— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 12, 2020
Aaron Finch, 2020#IPL2020 #RCBvKKR
Finch after missing a ball from Russell "ooh you bastard"#IPL2020— In-depth Football and Cricket (@indepthFandC) October 12, 2020
HAHAHA THAT WAS BRILLIANT FROM FINCH 😂 “Ah ya Bastard” right into the stump mic and @mcjnicholas apologises for laughing! #IPL2020— ⚡️ Karl Seed ⚡️ (@KarlSeed29_PNE) October 12, 2020
