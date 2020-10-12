Three bets that can help you earn big in the Hyderabad vs Chennai encounter 

Highest individual run score under 66.5 @1.83

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have had their struggles in the batting department. In CSK's last three games, only once did a batsman make more than 66 that too against KXIP, who have been the worst side of the tournament. Same has been the case with Hyderabad as well, as only once did a batsman from their side crossed the 66-run-mark and it was a 97 by Jonny Bairstow against Punjab, who arguably boast the worst bowling line up in the tournament. Given decent bowling attacks of both the sides and their track record in the last three games, it is difficult for someone to make a big score in the clash. Also in H2H game between the two sides, which was also played in Dubai, the same venue where they will lock horns again, the highest score from either of the two sides was 51. It is unlikely for someone to make more than 66, so you can earn good bucks if you invest in this market.