Three bets that can help you earn big in the Hyderabad vs Chennai encounter 

Today at 9:03 PM
Both south giants Hyderabad and Chennai will need to make amends when they clash against each other after losing out their respective last games. For MS Dhoni's CSK, things are getting difficult with every passing game while SRH will also need to up their game if they have to reach the playoffs.
Highest individual run score under 66.5 @1.83
Last three IPL games
CSK- 42, 50, 87
SRH- 54, 97, 60
H2H- 51
Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have had their struggles in the batting department. In CSK's last three games, only once did a batsman make more than 66 that too against KXIP, who have been the worst side of the tournament. Same has been the case with Hyderabad as well, as only once did a batsman from their side crossed the 66-run-mark and it was a 97 by Jonny Bairstow against Punjab, who arguably boast the worst bowling line up in the tournament. Given decent bowling attacks of both the sides and their track record in the last three games, it is difficult for someone to make a big score in the clash. Also in H2H game between the two sides, which was also played in Dubai, the same venue where they will lock horns again, the highest score from either of the two sides was 51. It is unlikely for someone to make more than 66, so you can earn good bucks if you invest in this market.
David Warner runs over 27.5 @1.83
Last three IPL scores- 48, 52, 60
Warner vs CSK- 473 runs, Avg: 31.53, SR-135.92
After taking time to get going in the IPL 2020, coming on the back of a horrible limited-overs series in England, David Warner is finally batting well, which is great news for the struggling batting line-up of SRH. His last three IPL scores have been 48, 52, and 60 and the southpaw looks set to play another good knock if we see his present form. Even overall, against the Men in Yellow, Warner has 473 runs at 31.53 and he strikes at 135.92 when he faces the CSK bowlers. The left-hander might have failed in the last game against CSK in Dubai but now he is back at his best and will look to replicate his 2019 IPL form against them which saw him make two fifties in two games.
Faf du Plessis runs over 25.5 @1.83
Last three IPL scores- 8, 17, 87
Faf du Plessis vs SRH- 238 runs, Avg: 26.44, SR- 133.71
Form is temporary but class is permanent. The same can be said about South Africa's Faf du Plessis, who has struggled in the last two games, but might well return back to his run-scoring ways in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, given the dire situation the Men in Yellow find themselves in the ongoing edition of the IPL. Just two games back, he made a brilliant 87 and just needs to get a good start before he can play a big knock. His overall average against SRH of 26.44 suggests that he should get more than 25 runs in the encounter versus David Warner's men. Last time, when these two sides met, Faf was unlucky to get run-out on 22. In Dubai, the former Proteas skipper averages 37.40 and it won't be too astonishing to see him get a good score against SRH.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
http://www.sbotop.com/