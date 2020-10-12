IPL 2020 | Very happy with my performance, even surprised myself tonight, claims AB de Villiers

RCB star batsman AB de Villiers expressed his happiness after winning the Man-of-the-Match award and stated that he even surprised himself with his batting tonight against KKR. de Villiers' 33-ball-73 helped RCB make 194 and was too big an ask for KKR on what was a slow wicket as they lost the game.

Mr.360 aka Superman of cricket, AB de Villiers again proved to the world what a gem of a player cricketing fraternity has missed in international cricket in the last couple of years as he powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to an indomitable total of 194 runs on the back of his 33-ball-73, which included pure destruction and annihilation of the likes of Russell, Cummins and Nagarkoti and resulted in a crushing win for the Reds over KKR by 82 runs.

It was just too good a knock and the kind of innings, which only a freak like ABDv can master. His strike-rate was an astonishing 221.21 on a slow pitch and the startling knock included six maximums, one of them even slowed down the brisk Sharjah traffic as was the ease with which he caused mayhem in Sharjah.

Speaking post-match, the Proteas legend asserted that he even surprised himself with his performance as it was a tough wicket and KKR bowling attack was quite good. He also reflected on his wicket-keeping role and said that he has worked hard with the gloves.

"Very happy with the performance. Got a duck in the last game, a terrible feeling. Very happy that I contributed. Surprised myself out there tonight. Knew the wicket was quite tough to bat on. But I thought 145-150 wasn't enough. So I looked to go further, and was surprised to get 195. They've got a really good bowling attack. The margins are small and you have to use every bit of energy. As Virat said there was a light in my eye, felt it in the bus itself," de Villiers asserted in the post-match presentation after winning the Man-of-the-Match award.

"Always enjoyed taking the gloves. Very excited about it, I must say. I do bounce off ideas with Virat. As a keeper you have a really good view of the pace of the game. Different skills completely. It depends. Have worked really hard with the gloves. Want to be the best I could, that's always been my attitude," he added.

Not only RCB openers and ABD did well, even the RCB spinners were exceptional too as they gave away just 32 runs taking three wickets in their quota of eight overs to choke KKR. With five wins after seven games, RCB have also displaced KKR from the third position in the IPL points table and they are now going strong in the pursuit of making it to the play-offs.