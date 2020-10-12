IPL 2020 | Take pity on those who are criticizing MS Dhoni, opines Syed Kirmani

Former Indian wicketkeeper batsman Syed Kirmani is unhappy with the criticism that MS Dhoni has been copping and stated he feels pity for those who are going after the CSK skipper. He added that's there's time when things change and so has been the case with former Indian captain in the IPL.

MS Dhoni and his team, Chennai Super Kings, have been pretty ordinary so far in the 13th edition of the IPL. After seven games, the Men in Yellow, the last year's finalists and 2018 IPL champions have won just two games and are only ahead of the dreadful Kings XI Punjab in the points table, who have won a game and lie at the bottom of the table. Dhoni has failed with the bat as well in the last two games scoring 10 and 11 against RCB and KKR respectively.

Former Indian gloveman Syed Kirmani reckons that just like the up-swing there comes a time of downward spiral in every cricketer's life as well. He added that Dhoni's long sabbatical from cricket post-2019 WC has made it tough for him to hit his peak in the IPL 2020.

"There is a time in the career of every player to escalate, similarly there is also a time to come down. Things change with time, I take pity on those who are criticising Dhoni for his performance," Kirmani told PTI.

"We must not forget that Dhoni had been one of the best finishers of the game at one point of time. He is returning to cricket after a long sabbatical and it has impacted Mahi's (Dhoni) performance in this IPL season."

"At this age people don't have that much agility left, compared to youngsters. Besides, a player has lots of tension regarding his future endeavours. It's natural and obvious and we must accept it," Kirmani said.

Dhoni has so far managed just 112 runs from seven innings. His knocks of 29* and 15 against RR and DC were criticized for lack of intent. His team will now next meet David Warner's SRH on October 13 in Dubai. For MS, his highest score of 47* came against Hyderabad last time when both the teams locked horns, so he would look to get back to good form against them.