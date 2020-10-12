IPL 2020 | Surprising to see Sunil Narine's action been reported for chucking again, posts KKR

With figures of 2/28 against KXIP and 1/31 versus CSK, spinner Sunil Narine has been the show stealer for Kolkata Knight Riders as he bowled the tough death overs in both these encounters to help his side emerge victorious from the jaws of defeats. But what came as a big shock for KKR and Narine, his action was reported for chucking again, after the match against Kings XI Punjab , which has left the franchise 'surprised'.

Narine's action was reported by the on-field umpires (Ulhas Gandhe and Chris Gaffaney) according to the IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Now, KKR in a statement, have stated the report comes as a surprise since Narine was completely cleared by SRASSC, an ICC -accredited facility after he was last reported as he remodelled his action and has done a good job in T20 cricket.

"Narine was reported for suspect action by the match officials after KKR's match vs KXIP held on Oct 10, 2020 in Abu Dhabi. This came as a surprise to the franchise and Narine, considering he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action before being subsequently cleared completely by SRASSC, an ICC-accredited facility."

"Furthermore, he was playing his sixth game this season, with no concerns expressed formally or informally by the match officials so far. Having said this, we are respectful of the process that the IPL has put in place to have his action reviewed, and are working closely with the IPL in this matter. We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter," said KKR in the statement.