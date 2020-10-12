IPL 2020 | Really happy to be part of RCB’s big win, expresses Washington Sundar

Yesterday at 11:35 PM
Following the impressive 82-run victory, Sundar has expressed that he's really happy to be part of the RCB’s big win against KKR. The spinner also was relieved that AB de Villiers was on his side before admitting that he took them beyond the par score in Sharjah, with his outlandish knock.
Opting to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore got themselves off to the perfect possible start, with the openers - Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch, scoring 67 runs for the first wicket. Following that, in an attempt to accelerate the innings, Finch too walked back to the hut, for a 37-ball 47 before a freakshow from AB de Villiers absolutely smashed the rut of KKR bowlers, scoring a 33-ball 73, taking RCB to a match-winning total of 194.
In response, the Bangalore bowling unit was right on point, from the first over, restricting KKR to 55/3. For the Knight Riders, the only hope was of an Andre Russell freak show, similar to the de Villers one. However, to their horror, the spin twins - Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal alongside Chris Morris restricted KKR to just 112 runs, for a massive 82-run victory to climb up to the third place. Following the win, RCB spinner Washington Sundar confessed that he is happy to be part of their big win against KKR.
“Chahal and I did well in the middle overs. Really happy to be part of a big win. We spoke about this before the tournament. We did expect the pitches to slow down midway through the tournament, so we both wanted to do the job. It wasn’t easy for me to hit the deck every ball but that’s where the challenge lies,” he told host broadcaster Star Sports.
The Tamil Nadu all-rounder also expressed his relief to have de Villiers in his team before admitting that the Proteas star took them ahead of the par score with his knock.
“I have only been working on that (accuracy) and not really looking for variations. Glad that it’s working. We did think that 160 will be a good score but the way AB batted, he took us to 30 runs more. It’s been three years with him (Kohli) and I’ve learnt a lot from him. It’s been a great campaign so far, hopefully we can win more games and go really deep,” he concluded.
