IPL 2020 | Only AB de Villiers can play like that on this surface, praises Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has praised AB de Villiers, who played a 33-ball-73 run hand, admitting that only he can play such freakish innings on such a slow surface. Alongside that, Kohli also put down the great victory against KKR to the preparation before the game while also crediting the spinners.
After opting to bat first, RCB got off to a good start on the sluggish wicket with both Finch and Padikkal doing well. While Virat Kohli could not emulate his innings against Chennai Super Kings, Finch too perished relatively soon to put them in a spot of bother at 94/2 on a tricky surface. However, once the Proteas star AB de Villiers joined hands with Virat Kohli, the situation was completely different. While Kohli was continuing to find it tough to clear the boundaries with ease, de Villiers smashed every other bowler on the night outside the ground, taking them to 194/2.
In the second innings, KKR were never in the game, losing the top five cheaply. Following the game, RCB’s skipper Virat Kohli lavishly praised his batting partner, de Villiers for his ‘outstanding’ knock which was the difference between a good total and a match-winning total for the Men in Red and Gold.
“All depends on the mindset. It's very positive. If your bowling unit is strong, you have a great chance of going deep in the tournament. Was unbelievable. I thought I had a few balls under my belt so I'll start striking. But he came in and hit his third ball nicely. On a pitch like that, only AB can do that. It was a special knock. We got 195 purely because of the genius of that man. Always things you can reflect on and say you can improve on these things. All about taking this momentum forward. Don't want to be complacent,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.
On top of that, the RCB skipper also credited the team’s mindset, which he stated as being positive while heaping praises on the bowling unit, which he called ‘strong.’ Alongside that, he also credited the victory down to the team’s preparation before the game, with them walking into this encounter on the back of a complete performance in their win against CSK.
“They've played good cricket in this IPL. Coming here, it was important to get the right start. Great to see individuals step up when the team requires. Bowling unit, with Morris coming in, looks all the more potent. Very happy. At the toss the pitch didn't have the usual Sharjah sheen. Knew the wicket was going to get slower and slower. Barring one super-human, everyone struggled on that pitch. Talk was around 165-170. Preparation was really good. Three week camp helped us. Have clarity of plans. Know exactly what we want to do on the field,” he concluded.
