IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: Today I Learnt - Prasidh 'consistent' Krishna and RCB’s perfect game plan

When you are batting alongside Aaron Finch, you often go unnoticed in a format like T20 but this 20-year-old thus far has not gone unnoticed. If anything, his consistency at the top of the order has only made RCB fans forget that they have an Australian opener, who is a T20 beast at the top of the order. Seven games thus far in the season, he has already scored 232 runs, at an average of 38.66 while striking it equally at 126.77. While he has had his consistency on display every game, his intent early on was missing, not today! Today, he set himself up and slapped two straight boundaries off Pat Cummins’ over. 44% of his shots were aggressive ones and that clearly shows what his role is in the team. He’s not playing the run-accumulator role but rather just going out at the opposition, with the host of superstars to follow him up in the batting order. Full marks for the intent, something missing from last season for RCB!