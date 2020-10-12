IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: Today I Learnt - Prasidh 'consistent' Krishna and RCB’s perfect game plan

Yesterday at 11:11 PM
When the day started, it seemingly looked like two aggressive batting units are going to post scores of above 200 in a cracker of a contest. As it turned out though, it was RCB’s bowling unit combined with AB de Villiers which gave them a massive win over KKR, to move up to third on the table.
Devdutt Padikkal *jeez* is a special talent
When you are batting alongside Aaron Finch, you often go unnoticed in a format like T20 but this 20-year-old thus far has not gone unnoticed. If anything, his consistency at the top of the order has only made RCB fans forget that they have an Australian opener, who is a T20 beast at the top of the order. Seven games thus far in the season, he has already scored 232 runs, at an average of 38.66 while striking it equally at 126.77. While he has had his consistency on display every game, his intent early on was missing, not today! Today, he set himself up and slapped two straight boundaries off Pat Cummins’ over. 44% of his shots were aggressive ones and that clearly shows what his role is in the team. He’s not playing the run-accumulator role but rather just going out at the opposition, with the host of superstars to follow him up in the batting order. Full marks for the intent, something missing from last season for RCB!
Prasidh Krishna is not a surprise package anymore
After the Indore T20I against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli came out to the post-match presentation, singling out Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna as a ‘surprise package’ that the Indian team could take to the 2020 T20 World Cup. While the 2020 T20 World Cup could not materialise due to the COVID-19 situation, the Karnataka pacer did not put his efforts down, turning up for KKR after he was left out for Shivam Mavi. But once he got his opportunity, he lifted his hand and put on a scintillating show with the ball against Kings XI Punjab before the game against RCB. Here, he was arguably KKR’s best bowler, with a stunning over to send Aaron Finch back, via a sizzling dipping yorker, at Sharjah too. The best is yet to come for the pacer, who only looks to improve through the season and rightly, he isn’t a surprise package anymore, with four wickets at an average of 14.75 and an economy rate of under 8.5, which are great numbers.
AB de Villiers continues to surprise em’ all
Some things are permanent - life, death, taxes and AB de Villiers smashing bowlers. After a lull against Chennai Super Kings in his last encounter, the Proteas man walked out with ‘vengeance’ in his eyes - which read ‘bowlers beware.’ Sadly, the bowlers paid no heed to it, which was bluntly outlandish. Right from the first ball, he was on the prowl and kept attacking despite the indifferent wicket. In conditions where others seemingly were struggling, de Villiers showed the right way to bat, which is to attack the bowlers and force them to bowl the wrong lines. Not only did he manage to outsmart Kamlesh Nagarkoti, where he picked up two sixes, he also continued to put all sorts of pressure on experienced campaigners Andre Russell and Pat Cummins, who are KKR’s designated death-over bowlers. After the first-over, the all-rounder was put under pressure and he crumbled under it, giving away 34 runs in his two overs while Cummins conceded 19 off his. With that Mr.360 degree continues to surprise all of us, making batting look easy when it clearly wasn’t.
RCB finally find their right combination after 12 years
The closest they have come, in 2011 when they lost that wretched final against their nemesis - Chennai Super Kings. Since then, the Red and Gold outfit have constantly struggled to assemble the right unit despite having two of the best T20 batsmen in the setup - AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. In between 2014 and 2016, they had a pace unit spearheaded by Mitchell Starc, where they reached the final before crashing to a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, this season, they have looked completely different, right from their approach at the auctions table. They added the Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris, at a slightly overpriced rate alongside Isuru Udana and Aaron Finch. With that, they have solved all their problems in one go. Openers - check, middle-order - check, finishers - check, spinners - check and pacers - check. That’s it, it might very well be the season, where the fans go ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde,’ after Liverpool won the Premier League at the start of this year. In a year of uncertainty, there’s one certainty - RCB have a more than a decent squad, all specialised in T20.
