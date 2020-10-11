IPL 2020 | Kind of cricket we are playing gives us a lot of confidence, insists Rohit Sharma

Today at 12:02 AM
Rohit Sharma has insisted that the kind of cricket that his team has been playing, gives them a lot of confidence moving forward in the tournament. He added that although the team did well, there are a few areas where they can improve and seemed disappointed with the batting effort towards the end.
Batting first, Delhi Capitals lost early wickets to handover the driver’s seat to Mumbai Indians but were brought back into the game by the sensible partnership between Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 69 off 52 balls, and skipper Shreyas Iyer, who scored 33-ball 42. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai, picking two wickets for just 26 runs, finishing Delhi innings on the score of 162.
Mumbai Indians too lost their skipper Rohit Sharma in the powerplay, but Quinton de Kock continued from where he left off in the last match, scoring 53 off 36 balls and resurrecting Mumbai innings along with Suryakumar Yadav, who scored his first fifty this season before getting out to Kagiso Rabada on 53 off 32 balls. The partnership between both of them ensured that Mumbai easily gets over the ropes without any hiccups. Although Mumbai did lose 3 wickets in the end in quick succession, they always looked the favourites in the match.
After the match, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma insisted that their winning run instils lots of confidence in them, but pointed out that there are a few things which they can improve. He looked particularly miffed with one batsman but did not reveal his name and asserted that the batsmen need to come out and take responsibility.
“The kind of cricket we are playing gives us a lot of confidence. It's important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us, getting those crucial two points. We did everything right, but there are still some things we can improve on. We were good with the ball and restricted them to 160-odd,” Rohit said in the post-match interview.
“Clinical with the bat, but not so much towards the end. We need one set batsman to finish off the game in general, and some set batsmen got out today, but I don't want to point fingers because chasing has been difficult in this tournament. Given the conditions, we need to come out and play good cricket, and keep a calm head while chasing. It's important to have partnerships and we did that today, which got us over the line.”
