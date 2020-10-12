IPL 2020 | Ishant Sharma ruled out of IPL 2020, confirms Delhi Capitals

Today at 7:04 PM
On Monday, the Delhi Capitals confirmed that their key-pacer Ishant Sharma would be ruled out of the entirety of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, owing to an internal oblique muscle tear. The pacer, who first missed out on a few games due to a small injury was expected to take the field sometime later in the tournament.
However, now the injury has ruled him out of the entire season, with the franchise yet to name a replacement for the Indian pacer. Following Ishant's injury, the franchise has utilised the Haryana all-rounder Harshal Patel in the bowling unit, who has reaped rewards for his good bowling in the tournament.
"Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes Ishant a speedy recovery," read the statement from the franchise.
