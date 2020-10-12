IPL 2020 | AB de Villiers is a world-class player, was difference between the two sides, admits Dinesh Karthik

"AB is a world-class player. He is hard to stop. He was the difference between the two teams. We tried everything. The only ball was the perfect inswinging yorker. Anything else was going. We need to sit down. There are a few things we need to do better. Even if we had restricted them to 175, there are a few things we need to do better the batting. Let's be honest. Every captain has a day when things don't go right. But there are a lot of good days I can remember as well, and I will want to stick on to them," Dinesh Karthik stated in the post-match presentation.