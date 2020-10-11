Women’s T20 challenge to kick-off on November 4; final on November 9

After months of speculation, the BCCI have confirmed that the 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge will be held between November 4 and November 9 in the UAE. The competition, like last year, will feature three sides, Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity, and the teams, the board announced, will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj respectively. The board confirmed the news in a press release on Sunday.