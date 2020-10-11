Women’s T20 challenge to kick-off on November 4; final on November 9

Today at 12:50 PM
The BCCI have announced that the 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 challenge will feature four matches between three sides, with the tournament kicking off on November 4 and ending on November 9. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj have been named the skippers of the sides.
After months of speculation, the BCCI have confirmed that the 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge will be held between November 4 and November 9 in the UAE. The competition, like last year, will feature three sides, Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity, and the teams, the board announced, will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj respectively. The board confirmed the news in a press release on Sunday.
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively. The three teams will compete in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from 4th November to 9th November in the UAE.
The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in a four-match tournament. Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country’s first Women’s T20 World Cup half-century, adds another feather to her cap as she will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament,” read an official release from the BCCI.
The complete schedule for the tournament is as follows:
Match 1: November 4: Supernovas vs Velocity at 7.30 PM IST
Match 2: November 5: Velocity vs Trailblazers at 3.30 PM IST
Match 3: November 7: Trailblazers vs Supernovas at 7.30 PM IST
Final: November 9 at 7.30 PM IST
